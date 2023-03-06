Enid and Northwest Oklahoma officially can celebrate another successful Northwest District Junior Livestock Show, which was in its 89th year this year.
The week-long show officially closed Monday with the annual premium sale. This sale traditionally nets more than $150,000 being raised and given to youth participating in the sale.
Hundreds of 4-H and FFA members along with their animals annually take part in the event at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. This opportunity and these programs not only help young people find their passion in life, but also provide them the chance to see immediate outcomes for their hard work.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization that focuses on teaching young people how to lead and build community through well-rounded educational programing.
FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for students aged 12 to 21 who are interested in agriculture and leadership. The program also provides STEM and business opportunities as well.
Participants in the show learn life skills and how to be responsible, work hard and take care of their animals.
Bidders at the sale don’t keep the animals. Instead, the money raised goes to the youth as a reward for their time and effort raising and showing their animals. Funds gained from the sale go toward the exhibitors’ next project animal and to cover the cost of animal feed, supplies and other expenses.
We want to thank all the businesses and individuals who stepped up and contributed so much money.
We also want to congratulate all the young people who participated in the livestock show and then the premium sale.
