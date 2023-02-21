As a study released last week indicated, Enid has several housings needs.
The citywide housing study, which was a partnership between Enid Regional Development Alliance and RDG Planning & Design, began in September and aimed to identify effective strategies to address Enid’s housing affordability needs.
The study also showed that there are opportunities within Enid’s more affordable areas for infill projects, renovations and rebuilds in order to make the area more attractive with quality and updated housing.
The ERDA presentation focused on the many partnerships that are needed to address all of Enid’s housing needs, particularly in the areas of affordable units, which according to the study are below $200,000.
On Monday, Enid’s Habitat for Humanity president gave a Rotary Club presentation about their recent projects to build and renovate homes for qualified families.
Since its founding in 1985, Enid Habitat for Humanity and its supporters have built and renovated dozens of homes for families in Enid. Brian Pillatzke said in the past few years, Habitat for Humanity has “recycled” Habitat for Humanity homes, remodeled a few donated homes and built two new homes.
People who are qualified for the homes also participate in building the homes, thus providing their own “sweat equity” for home ownership.
Currently, the local organization is focused on finishing a remodel on the west side of town and a new home in North Enid.
Habitat for Humanity has a great legacy in Enid, and has enjoyed a great deal of support from local donors and volunteers. And, with their recent experience on remodeling and rehabilitating homes, Habitat seems like a perfect potential partner for any infill and rehab projects in the designated area around Garfield Elementary School and Longfellow Middle School.
We see much potential for an even greater partnership between the city, Habitat and other nonprofit and for-profit organizations to work on more renovation projects in this area as opportunities present themselves.
The organization needs board members, and it’s a good opportunity for those who can push these projects forward to step up and help.
Thanks to Habitat for Humanity for all it does to help families get into home ownership. We appreciate the legacy the organization has provided to Enid for the last 38 years and hope to see even more support in the future for their projects.
