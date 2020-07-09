In college football, talking a pay cut is en vogue these days.
At the University of Oklahoma, head coach Lincoln Riley said his athletics director Joe Castiglione recently delivered the news in person. Riley said everyone’s having to adjust and it took him a couple of seconds to be OK with the salary change.
Less than 90 miles away, Oklahoma State athletics director Mike Holder also confirmed a recent pay cut for Mike Gundy in Stillwater.
Holder, along with OSU deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg, investigated Gundy regarding possible racial remarks he’s made in the past.
According to a statement, the internal review found that Coach Gundy needed to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes.
“The missing link has been a more personal relationship with their head coach,” Holder said. “They respect him as an excellent game day coach, but they want more coaching on a personal level. This crosses all racial lines to a man — our players want a better connection to Mike Gundy.”
Gundy's idea of taking a pay cut and shortening his contract — and lessening his buyout — seems sincere on the surface, but this could be a ploy to get out of Oklahoma State sooner than later.
Let's assume he is sincere, however.
Taking a pay cut is a nice gesture, but perhaps he should be spending more time getting to know his players as people, listening to their concerns and complaints, and not wearing clothing promoting far right-wing media outlets, or any media outlets at all, for that matter.
We’re sure the equipment manager could scrounge up a 100 or so OSU T-shirts if Gundy is lacking something to wear.
