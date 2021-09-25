10,000 — 1 in 400 Oklahomans.
That’s how many people we have lost in our state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This insidious virus has robbed us of our friends, family, co-workers, neighbors and acquaintances.
As the world continues to deal with this virus, it should be startling to everyone in Oklahoma that more than 10,000 of our residents have died since its onset. While deaths from the virus had slowed considerably before late summer, the delta variant fueled its comeback and filled hospitals once again.
Some may be tempted to try to downplay the significance of 10,000 COVID deaths. We still hear that, for most people, it’s no worse than the flu. It’s true that most cases aren’t severe and the vast majority of people recover from the virus.
But, COVID is not like the flu. Flu can be serious for many and also cause hospitalizations and complications. While COVID has taken 10,000 lives of Oklahomans since March of 2020, the flu has taken 12 lives of Oklahomans since September of 2020, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department. The numbers aren’t even close.
While there were so many uncertainties at the beginning of the pandemic, now vaccines can dramatically prevent further loss of life.
There is good news. Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health’s Chief COVID officer, says there is a sign of hope as we progress to the fall with the amount of new COVID cases starting to slowly decrease. State health leaders say nearly 80% of Oklahomans have some level of immunity to COVID-19.
More people are getting the vaccine, although there are still way too many who are refusing.
As this surge starts to decline, we also have to be aware of potential future mutations. The more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the less chance there is of future mutations getting out of hand as the delta variant did in July and August.
The best defense continues to be the vaccine. Just over half of Oklahoma’s residents have now received at least one dose. Talk to your physician about vaccine facts.
