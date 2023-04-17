It seems as if everything health-care wise has centered around COVID for so long, it’s good to see the Garfield County Health Department transitioning back to promoting the variety of services that help keep our residents healthy.
In a story from the News & Eagle’s Health and Wellness section on Sunday, Oklahoma State Department of Health District 2 Regional Director Maggie Jackson has provided a welcome update on the infrastructure and services that are now receiving the attention they deserve.
The Health Department is again ramping up services, such as family planning, immunizations, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Supplemental Nutrition Program, among others. The Health Department also is offering pediatric audiology screenings, with GCHD “the hub” for that in District 2.
GCHD also has brought back the Children First program, which is currently full, Jackson said, but the local department is looking at hiring another nurse that could add more clients.
With COVID-19 moving into an endemic phase, meaning the virus is within the community on a more regular, seasonal basis, the Health Department will continue testing and vaccinating for it.
COVID-19 also has helped the Health Department be more flexible and ready to respond to events, has helped public health be more proactive; and brought health disparities to light.
District 2’s Mobile Wellness Unit has strengthened due to COVID-19, Jackson said, as staff have traveled to various communities to provide services such as influenza or COVID-19 vaccines, fluoride varnish, WIC enrollment, basic primary care screenings, blood pressure checks and physicals.
While we are all glad to see COVID more under control, we do need to be aware that it is still with us, and it still poses a danger for many residents. We can appreciate the lessons learned from COVID and be grateful that our local Health Department is using those lessons to provide better overall services for all residents.
