Thumbs up to Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma and Tree Kelley.
Kelley, who has been serving as the interim executive director since September, was named chief executive officer last week.
A graduate of Oklahoma City University, Kelley holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a master’s degree in behavioral studies. She has been in a nonprofit leadership role for more than 20 years and joined YFS in 2015, serving as development director.
Kelley is a member of Leadership Greater Enid Class XXXI and the Garfield County Domestic Violence Task Force and serves on the board of directors of the Garfield County Child Advocacy Program.
YFS provides shelter, food, case management, therapy and access to a wide range of other programs that help youth achieve ongoing safety and stability.
Congratulations to a great organization and a great leader.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to Enid High School sophomore Shae Salinas.
She became the first EHS girl to qualify for the girls wrestling state tournament by placing third at 107 pounds at the recent regional.
EHS’ girls program is in just its second year, so to have a state qualifier already is a big accomplishment.
Salinas, who wrestled for two years in Nebraska before moving to Enid, will compete at the state tournament Thursday and Friday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
Congratulations for a great season so far, and best of luck in the state tournament.
THUMBS UPThumbs up to the talented teens in our area.
Students at Enid High School and Oklahoma Bible Academy are performing musicals this semester.
The EHS musical “Mamma Mia!” will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Other show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 26, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Adult tickets are $15. Student tickets are $10.
OBA students will be performing “Oklahoma!” Show times are 7 p.m. March 4 and 5, as well as 2 p.m. March 5 and 6. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. They can be bought online at EventBrite! or by calling the office at (580) 242-4104.
In addition, Gaslight Theatre has a thriving teen organization that meets regularly.
It’s awesome to see these teens so involved in theater.
