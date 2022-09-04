Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma for receiving a $35,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation to assist with its transitional living program.
Thumbs up as well to the AT&T Foundation for providing the grant.
The grant will be used for digital literacy — helping the kids in the program with homework, setting up bank accounts and other life skills.
The grant also will go toward a new mentorship program in partnership with Vance Air Force Base.
The transitional living program is tailored to each individual’s needs. They get help in the areas they need most and are built up by Youth & Family Services.
There are three properties in Enid that are leased for those in the program, with a capacity of eight. It is a pretty competitive process, and Y&FS has hopes of expanding the capacity in the future.
We are glad to see this worthy program receive this assistance.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Young Professionals and its recent award winners.
EYP honored its 10 Under 40 and Social Shakers last week.
The 10 recipients of the 10 Under 40 awards were: Maggie Jackson, interim regional director of District 2 for the Oklahoma State Department of Health; Linda Moua, counsel at Mitchell & DeClerk, PLLC; Shea Mercer, Coolidge Elementary Public School principal; Claye Hammock, accountant at Collins, Butler & Co.; Kristin Patzkowsky Swink, PA-C of SSM Health Dermatology; Allison Miles, PTA of Northwest Oklahoma Orthopedic Clinic; Matthew Johnson of Enid Public Schools; Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center; Kat Jeanne, owner of KJX Consulting; and Eldon Campbell, owner of T&C MEATS, LLC and Chisholm Trail Meats, LLC.
The winners of the Social Shaker Awards were Settlers Brewing Co., recipient of the Cultural Collaborator award; Natalie Rapp, of Main Street Enid, recipient of the Golden Shaker award; Junior Welfare League of Enid, recipient of the Vibrant Visionary award; and Dan Schiedel, of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, recipient of the Spotlight Shaker award.
The 10 Under 40 awards honored members of the community under 40 years old who have made their impact felt in Enid. The Social Shaker Awards honor people, organizations and businesses who positively impacted the mission of EYP.
Congratulations to all.
Thumbs up Thumbs up to helping our four-legged friends.
The first KNID Pet Project took place recently with the goal of finding homes for a few dozen dogs in the care of the Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Hosted by radio station KNID, Jacksons of Enid and RE/MAX, the event was held in support of ESPCA after a distemper outbreak shut down the shelter for a few weeks during the summer.
Distemper is a disease carried by wild animals that can be easily transmitted and can be deadly for young dogs.
Thumbs up to the organizers and everyone who helped Enid SPCA.
