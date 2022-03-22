As the Russian aggression and horrendous actions continue in Ukraine, many folks at home have wondered aloud if there is any way to stop Russian president Vladimir Putin. Some of that talk has turned to at least one government official outright calling for the demise of Putin.
Longtime Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham has vocally called for “someone to take this guy out,” as a way to stop Putin. While Graham has emphasized he is calling for the Russian people to rise up against Putin, and not for any outright involvement in regime change by the U.S., it still is irresponsible talk, and is not in the best interest of the United States.
The White House has correctly emphasized that regime change is not U.S. policy, and to have a U.S. senator go on television and advocate for such an action is inherently dangerous. Such talk could be interpreted as the United States disregarding international law. It also provides Putin another way to propagandize to the Russian people that the United States is their enemy.
The war in Ukraine is a serious situation and could tip the scales of international relations for many years to come. The U.S. and other nations have instigated serious sanctions on Russia, which are having an impact. There are ways the U.S. and other countries could more speedily provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves, of which so far they’ve been doing a pretty good job.
As frustrated as we may be and as much as we want Putin’s aggression to be stopped, this irresponsible talk among the highest levels of elected officials must be denounced. The U.S. cannot afford to give the Kremlin any more fuel for their narrative that portrays the United States as an aggressor out to destroy Russia.
President Joe Biden has labeled Putin a war criminal, which is certainly acceptable given what is taking place in Ukraine. This war in Ukraine needs to be stopped, and once that happens, it’s fair game for Putin to be held accountable by the international community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.