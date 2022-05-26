High school graduates across Northwest Oklahoma are beginning the next challenge in their lives.
For some of these young adults, the end of high school means the end of their formal education in a classroom setting. Many of these young men and women will enter the work force and become productive citizens.
Others will enter the military and join the long line of heroes who serve our country and protect the freedoms we cherish. Still others will choose service of a different kind, becoming police officers, deputies and firefighters in serving their communities.
For many, the end of high school ushers in a new chapter of their formal education, either at CareerTech or in college. After a summer break, they will work to become the next group of teachers, doctors, nurses, lawyers, architects, welders, air conditioning repairmen and lab technicians. The choices before new graduates are nearly endless.
Regardless of what course they take, graduating from high school is an accomplishment — one in which students and their families can be proud. The same applies to those students graduating from college.
It’s been a long journey to get to this point. Each milestone that has been passed is a great accomplishment. We hope all of the new graduates look back fondly on the journey that brought them to this point, and look ahead with anticipation to what is in front of them.
Life in the “real world” can be daunting. It can be scary at times. Rent must be paid, bills must be paid and food must be put on the table. However, the real world also can be a great adventure to be lived and cherished.
Whatever course they choose, we wish the graduates of 2022 the best of luck.
Keep striving to succeed. Don’t settle for anything less than your best, and don’t let anyone try to force anything but the best on you.
