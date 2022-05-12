When elected, Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to be a transparent governor; however his administration has taken a recent hit on some important transparency issues.
The governor recently vetoed a Senate bill that would require financial disclosures for any gubernatorial appointees, including agency directors or cabinet secretaries. The bill actually was authored by a fellow Republican, Sen. Casey Murdock, of Felt.
Now, in the wake of several investigations, including the administration’s spending of federal pandemic relief funds and a questionable contract for operation of restaurants at state parks, legislators are considering the option of overturning that veto.
The governor’s main reason for the veto was the measure didn’t include disclosures for positions appointed by the Legislature, boards or commissions. He urged the Legislature to pass legislation that subjects all state officers — whether elected or appointed — to the same set of financial requirements.
The governor has a point, and perhaps that is a measure that needs to be considered. However, there is such a thing as leading by example, and as the “transparency governor,” he should embrace such a procedure starting at the top.
Since this governor has been provided more authority over state agencies than previous governors, he should be willing to set the tone for transparency now, then push for similar requirements for legislators, boards and commissions.
It’s not likely that an override will occur, and Murdock and other lawmakers say they are open to working next session on an overall disclosure measure that would put widespread transparency safeguards in place.
However, the governor missed an opportunity lead by example on transparency by vetoing the transparency bill.
