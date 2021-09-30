Oklahoma lawmakers met recently for an interim study to try to understand the state’s worker shortage and how the lack of reliable day care is playing into the crisis.
Oklahoma’s Child Care Resource and Referral Agency has said even before the pandemic that about half of Oklahomans live in a child care desert and that hundreds of day care centers closed during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
This has exacerbated an already difficult time for businesses trying to hire workers. The state Chamber of Commerce also recognizes that access to child care is essential for the state’s economic recovery.
Interim studies and discussions on this issue aren’t new; however, what hasn’t really happened is a concerted effort among the federal government, state government and the private sector to truly address the issue and find solutions. Reliable and affordable day care has been an economic issue for a long time, but the pandemic laid bare the faultiness of our child care system.
No one likes the term “universal-anything” when it comes to government spending; however it is time to recognize that government can play a greater role in providing quality child care for working families and that child care is an essential service. So it’s time to really get to work addressing the issue.
Some of the solutions that have been proposed on the federal and state levels include:
• Capping the costs of child care to low-income families.
• Creating an aggressive federal match for state-improved childcare access in underserved areas as well as increase the federal match for infant care.
• Extending the Child Tax Credit expansions from the American Rescue Plan through 2025 and permanently making the Child Tax Credit fully refundable.
• Providing child care subsidies to low-income workers.
• Providing a living wage with benefits to full-time child care workers.
Prioritizing fixing a broken child care system is critical to our economic future. Post-pandemic, a major turning point in our economy hinges on making child care more accessible and affordable for families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.