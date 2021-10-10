Thumbs up
Thumbs up to a long and successful career.
Sandi Ott retired recently as military personnel flight chief at Vance Air Force Base.
Her history with Vance goes back quite some time. She came to the base first as an active-duty airman in 1980. After retiring in 1984, she started in 1986 in the military personnel flight office.
She became personnel flight chief six and a half years ago. The office is in charge of customer support, career development, force management, personnel systems management and installation personnel readiness.
Ott and her husband, David Ott, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer, plan to take short road trips all around Oklahoma and the surrounding area. She is ready to spend more time with her husband, two children and five grandchildren.
We wish them well.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Police Department officer Jeran Jones for being in the right place at the right time.
Late at night on Sept. 18, Jones had his window down while he was on the way to a disturbance call and heard a person yelling on West Poplar. After talking to the person, Jones learned a juvenile male was inside suffering from an overdose.
Jones used his department-issued Narcan — a nasal spray version of naloxone hydrochloride, a life-saving medication that can temporarily stop or reverse the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose.
He began communicating with the teenager, instructing him to breathe while waiting for Life EMS to arrive and take the teen to the hospital, where he would recover.
For saving the teen’s life, Jones received a commendation from EPD.
Jones joined EPD in August 2020 and graduated from the first police academy held at the department in March.
Congratulations for going above and beyond.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the performers who competed recently in the Tri-State Music Festival field marching competition and the parade.
The marching contest had been moved to the fall previously, and the parade was moved this year since bands don’t march in the spring anymore.
Bands from nine schools participated in the parade, then, a dozen high school bands competed in field marching.
In all, several hundred musicians showcased their talents. Now, it’s on to the rest of the Tri-State Music Festival in the spring.
