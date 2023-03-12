Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Mila O’Brien, a Prairie View Elementary School fifth-grader who also is the new Kid Governor of Oklahoma.
The daughter of Courtney and Phillip O’Brien, Mila is making mental health her focus during her tenure.
She was voted on by students in the 26 other schools in Oklahoma that are part of the Kid Governor program and took office earlier this year in a ceremony at the state Capitol.
Mila recently spoke to Enid Rotary Club, discussing her Kid Governor program.
We wish her much success during her tenure.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid High School for its Cultural Blitz assembly celebrating diversity at the school.
Lillian Mera, physical science teacher, organized the event three years ago. She is of Marshallese heritage.
Teachers and students got in on the act with various presentations and demonstrations, including Black Heritage Union, Native American students and teachers, Hispanic/Latino Club and Pacific Islanders. Principal Craig Liddell even wore his kilt to honor his Scottish heritage.
This is a great event, and we would love to see Enid High expand it to include as many cultures as possible.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Main Street Enid, which found out recently it was a finalist in four categories in the annual Oklahoma Main Street awards competition.
Those finalists are:
• Premier Partner, Park Avenue Thrift.
• Outstanding Community Engagement Effort, Tools for Your Business/Herramientas Para Tu Negocio, which promotes business growth of the Hispanic community in Enid.
• Outstanding Business Expansion, Enid Axe.
• Business of the Year, Settlers Brewing Co.
In addition, two other Northwest Oklahoma Main Street organizations were finalists. Woodward Main Street was a finalist in four awards: Main Street Hero, Jana Walker; Outstanding Public Official, Rachael Van Horn; Creative New Event, Giant Pumpkin Drop; and Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000, Persimmon Creek Gifts. Cherokee Main Street was a finalist for one award, Best Building/Business Branding for Branding a Flamingo.
All finalists will be recognized and winners announced during the 33rd annual Main Street Awards Banquet, May 2, in Oklahoma City.
