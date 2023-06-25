Thumbs up
Thumbs up to passionate alumni of Phillips University.
Phillips University Alumni & Friends Association had its annual Phillips University Alumni Reunion over the weekend, marking 25 years since the school closed in 1998.
Phillips may be gone, but it’s hardly forgotten.
In addition to Phillips University Alumni & Friends Association, there’s Phillips University Legacy Foundation, which continues to help students through scholarships.
The foundation has awarded scholarships since 2004, and the PU Legacy Scholars come together for the Annual Leadership Development Conference each fall and work on their Volunteer Leadership Projects. These projects allow them to make a positive impact in a critical area of need.
We commend everyone involved for keeping Phillips University alive.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Denny Price Family YMCA for expanding into the area.
The Y has opened Pond Creek YMCA at 161 W. Broadway.
Pond Creek YMCA will be a 24-hour facility accessible by a key fob. The facility has security cameras.
Membership is limited to adults older than 18, but if someone younger exercises with the personal trainer, he or she will be able to go into the center. Jay Miller is the personal trainer for the location and is available through appointment at Enid YMCA.
Denny Price Family YMCA also is looking to expand into other areas, particularly Waukomis, if possible.
Kudos for these expansion efforts.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Northern Oklahoma College Enid for its recent Soaring into Summer program.
The program is designed to expose students to potential scientific careers, with a focus on aviation, as well as a focus on the careers that are related to science but don’t require one to be a scientist.
Students took tours of Vance Air Force Base and Enid Woodring Regional Airport, as well as the NOC planetarium. They also made rockets, helicopters and paper airplanes and learned about the possible careers that have to do with science. Students stayed in the dorms at NOC and got a taste of what life is like on NOC’s campus and in Enid.
Programs like this are awesome. They provide students with a look at some great opportunities and get them into STEM education in a fun way.
