Thumbs up to YWCA Enid and everyone who has donated to YWCA’s Project Cinderella.
Project Cinderella helps middle school, high school and A Night to Unite attendees with prom dresses, shoes and accessories for the upcoming prom season. The goal is to make sure all girls have the chance to feel like princesses for proms, winter formals and other dances.
Project Cinderella is set up like a boutique and is open multiple times throughout the year, and everybody who shops there receives a free dress, a pair of shoes and accessories, all of which they can either keep or re-donate to the closet.
Middle school and junior high students will be able to visit Project Cinderella, by appointment, from 3:30-6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11 and 18. Project Cinderella will be available, by appointment, for those attending A Night to Unite, which is an annual prom held for people with special needs, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
Project Cinderella’s times and dates for high school students needing dresses for proms will be announced in February. To make an appointment to shop at Project Cinderella, located inside YWCA Enid at 525 S. Quincy, call (580) 234-7581.
Anybody wanting to donate dresses, shoes and/or accessories can drop off donations at YWCA Enid’s loading dock.
This is a great program for the many people who may not be able to afford a new prom dress.
Thumbs up to all the great things 4RKids does.
4RKids was founded in 2003 to empower those with developmental disabilities. Its mission is to promote community awareness of developmentally disabled individuals, and to provide vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for special needs children and adults in Northwest Oklahoma.
Early in December, 4RKids opened up 4RDesigns, a custom screen printing shop.
4RDesigns offers screen printing on tees, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and more; the set up fee includes choice of up to three colors and one hour of artwork design (if the design isn’t already provided). Discounts will be given for bulk purchases and repeat customers.
All proceeds go back into 4RKids Foundation.
We love the work 4RKids does, and see great things ahead with the screen printing shop.
Thumbs up to you Enid!
Donors to the Enid News & Eagle’s Community Christmas Card came through again, providing more then $11,700 to help feed hungry children in our community.
The News & Eagle takes donations for the Food For Kids program through its Community Christmas Card. For a minimum of $1 per name, readers donate to the program and their name appears on the card, a full-page ad published in the News & Eagle on Christmas Day.
The project provides pre-assembled food packages to participating schools at no cost to the school or the child. The food bags contain approximately 10 different foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children over the weekend.
It takes about $250 to provide food for one child throughout the year, so what was raised will provide for almost 50 kids.
Thank you to everyone who donated.
