Good things are happening in education across Northwest Oklahoma.
It’s not surprising to us, but we are glad to see the accomplishments that have been happening.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Marcus Chapman, new Chisholm Public Schools superintendent.
CPS Board of Education made the hire last week to replace Dudley Darrow, who resigned to take the helm at Enid Public Schools.
Chapman currently is Ryan Public Schools superintendent and will begin his duties at Chisholm July 1.
He graduated from Timberlake High School in 2000 and received his associate degree from Northern Oklahoma College Enid. Chapman received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and completed his master’s degree in education administration at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
He began his career as a secondary math teacher at Fort Supply Public Schools. After one year, he moved to Oklahoma Union Public Schools, where he taught math and coached baseball and football for three years. Chapman spent one year at Lindsay Public Schools in the same role before moving to Aline-Cleo to begin his career in administration as K-12 principal. He then spent five years as high school principal at Canton.
Welcome back to Northwest Oklahoma.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd and CFO Sam Robinson for their recent honors.
Floyd was named the 2023 Oklahoma Association of School Administrators District 3 Superintendent of the Year and will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration summer leadership conference in June.
Floyd, who retires at the end of June, has served as superintendent for the Enid district since 2014.
Robinson was recognized by Oklahoma Association of School Business Officials as 2023 School Business Official of the Year.
Previous winners of the award selected Robinson from multiple applications and recommended him to the OkASBO board for recognition at their annual statewide conference. The recipient exemplifies commitment to public education and their community, according to an OkASBO press release, with criteria including community service and maximizing all efforts to support students, teachers and classrooms.
Robinson has been EPS CFO/COO since 2018. He has been with the district since 2016 when he accepted the position of Longfellow Middle School principal.
Congratulations on two deserved honors.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Timberlake Public Schools kindergarten teacher Amanda Redman, who was recognized last week for her 50 years with the district.
It is not often you see someone stay in the same job for half a century, so it’s a tremendous accomplishment.
Redman is from Cherokee and received her teaching degree from Oklahoma State University. Her first teaching job in the district was at Helena-Goltry Elementary School.
In 1993, when Helena-Goltry and Jet-Nash merged into Timberlake Public Schools, Redman continued her position as a kindergarten teacher.
And, Redman isn’t ready to stop yet. She isn’t retiring, and as Superintendent Kale Pierce said, “We aren’t ready to let her go.”
Kudos for a great career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.