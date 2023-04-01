Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid High School Student Council for its efforts to help others during its annual SHOK (Students Helping Other Kids) Week.
Each year, SHOK Week is a chance to raise money to assist a community member in need. This year’s recipient is the family of Waller Middle School student Taelynn Brothers, who is fighting leukemia.
Efforts took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ryan Costello, EHS Student Council sponsor, said the group is “back going strong again.”
We think this student-led effort is awesome. It’s great to see students working hard and reaching out to help others.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Drummond High School’s Talon McClurg, who is competing this weekend in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Individual Player National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Ill.
McClurg, a junior, is part of the 200-player field that will compete Sunday. Twenty-six states and South Korea will be represented in the fifth championship of its kind.
This is a nice achievement, as quiz bowl typically is a team event. This tournament for individuals has been held since 2018, although the 2020 version was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It takes a lot of hard work to get to this point — by McClurg, as well as his teammates and teachers and coaches, Bailey Miller and Diane Pool.
For anyone who wants to follow along Sunday, tournament results will be updated throughout the day at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/13405.
Congratulations on a great accomplishment.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Autry Technology Center and Enid High School for their combined effort in putting on the Senior Showcase event last week.
Senior Showcase featured 65 local vendors and was designed to connect graduating high school seniors with local industry professionals and resources as the students take the next step in their future.
Graduating seniors from Autry Tech’s 11 partner schools were invited to take part in the event. Students spent part of the day at a vendor fair featuring local industry professionals, organizations and higher education entities.
The event is focused on ensuring graduates are prepared for the future, regardless of the path they choose to follow after graduation in May.
What an outstanding idea. We hope it continues to grow in the years to come.
