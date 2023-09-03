Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Harry and Ethel Palecek family and the David and Sharon Trojan family.
Their family endowments at Oklahoma State University Foundation total nearly $500,000 in scholarships awarded to students in Garfield and Noble counties.
They recently honored scholarship recipients at a dinner at Oakwood Country Club.
The Palecek scholarship was endowed in 1990 and has benefited almost 90 students from Garfield and Noble counties, with an impact of more than $1 million.
We appreciate the generosity of the families for providing this assistance to area students.
What a great legacy.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Dr. Jami Benton, who continues to do good things at Oakwood Mall.
Benton owns and operates Faith Family Clinic and Trucker’s Clinic of Enid at Oakwood Mall.
She also has set up businesses for her kids to run with the help of an older mentor.
Her daughter, Katie, 8, has Katie’s Kandy and her brother Dylan, 12, has Enid Escapes. A new business, Mysterious Maze, has opened and is her son J.T.’s, who is 8.
Benton said the businesses are doing well, and her children have learned valuable skills at young ages.
We are glad to see the spaces at the mall being utilized and more family friendly offerings available to Enid residents.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Jim Trojan family for providing for the Enid High School football team.
A donation from the family allows Saturday breakfast for the team when players meet with coaches at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Enid Nutrition Alliance program provides players with a protein-packed breakfast on Saturday mornings, while they watch and evaluate video of the previous night’s game. In addition to providing meals, organizers plan to expand the program to include nutrition education and training.
Funding for the program’s first year was provided by the family of the late Jim Trojan through a partnership with the Enid Public School Foundation.
This is another fine example of how generous Enid people are.
