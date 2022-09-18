Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Community Service Development Association’s Welcome Home Project, which aims to put a deserving military family into a mortgage-free home.
Criteria for the program is a 100% service-related disability rating, a demonstrated desire to give back to the community, income level, family need and military background and history.
The home will be for Joshua and Rachel Schmidt. He is an Air Force veteran who retired as a tech sergeant.
The house is close to being finished, but CDSA needs a few more items, including flooring, tile, faucets, toilets, bath accessories, closet rods and shelving, a dishwasher, a 50-gallon water heater, mailbox, countertops and a water softener.
Mike Biggers, CDSA housing coordinator, said when all of the final resources and volunteers become available it will take about a month to finish the home.
So far, donors to the project include Jack and Mary Scott Foundation, Pat Harris/Harris Foundation, CDSA Inc., Enid Homebuilders, Locke Supply, Home Depot, JMB Concrete, American Heating and Air, Gus Jacobi, CODA Electric, Byrum Electric, Enid Insulation and Siding, Trinity Brick, A-1 Garage Doors, World Mission Builders, M&D Home Inspection, city of Enid, Pioneer Construction, Johndrow Pest Control, Monkey Wrench Plumbing, Canady Construction, Kiowa Welding, Enid Rotary, Malarkey Roofing Products, A.E. Howard and numerous others who have participated through a golf fundraiser or provided meals for volunteers.
Anyone who would like to contribute can call CDSA at (580) 242-6131.
Thumbs upThumbs up to United Way of Northwest Oklahoma for the way it kicks off its campaign.
Last week, United Way had its annual kickoff event at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The free event included information booths from United Way’s 14 nonprofit partner agencies, as well as inflatables, games, food and fun.
United Way’s member agencies are Booker T. Washington Community Center, Cimarron Council Boy Scouts, Catholic Charities, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price Family YMCA, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves & Fishes of NW OK, RSVP of Enid, Salvation Army of Enid, YWCA Enid and Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma.
This event is a great way for United Way to get its message out, and let people know what services its member agencies offer.
The goal for this year’s campaign is $850,000, of which about $350,000 has been raised.
Thumbs upThumbs up Lynn Dunn, who last week received Oklahoma Association of Realtors’ Good Neighbor Award.
In addition, a donation of $1,000 was made to 4RKids on behalf of Dunn’s work with the organization. Dunn is a teacher at Longfellow Middle School and teaches reading to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. She is also a Realtor with Century 21 Homes Plus.
Dunn has sat on the board of 4RKids for 14 years, and has served as board president and secretary in the past. 4RKids is a nonprofit in Enid that provides vocational opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities and it is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Dunn said she taught special education for most of her teaching career, and working with individuals with intellectual disabilities has been a passion of hers for many years. Her son, Travis, who has intellectual disabilities, works at 4RKids.
Congratulations on the award, and congratulations on the awesome donation to 4RKids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.