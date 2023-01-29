Thumbs up
Enid received some awesome economic news recently with the announcement that Bri-Steel Manufacturing, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, purchased the former GEFCO facility on South Van Buren with plans to produce seamless pipes.
The 329,000-square-foot facility sits on 43 acres, and has enough infrastructure for potential expansion of facilities. Bri-Steel President Neil Rasmussen said there will be 60-100 people employed at the facility, which should be up and running this year.
Once renovations are complete, the plant will produce seamless pipes ranging from 12 inches to 36 inches, with wall thickness and up to 3 inches. It also will make carbon steel and alloy steel pipes.
This is great news for Enid. The building has been vacant since Astec Industries, GEFCO’s parent company, closed it in 2020.
We’re glad to see this happening and can’t wait to welcome Bri-Steel to Enid.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Lifelong Learning Institute of Enid, which has been providing educational opportunities for older adults for more than 28 years.
A nonprofit, Lifelong Learning Institute offers a variety of noncredit courses for adults 50 years of age and older. It’s a great way for people to continue to learn new things and keep their minds sharp.
The spring semester is coming up starting Feb. 7 at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph.
Each class meets for 90 minutes once a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 7. Morning classes meet 10-11:30 a.m. Afternoon classes meet 1-2:30 p.m. Class fees range from $50 for one class to $100 for all four classes of the semester.
To enroll in Lifelong Learning classes, obtain a scholarship application or receive additional information about the courses and class fees, contact Administrative Director Mary McDonald at (580) 747-9207 or lifelonginstitute7@gmail.com.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid High School senior and football player Markas Tommy.
He has committed to play college football at Southern Nazarene University, becoming the first Marshallese football player from Enid to make such a commitment. He officially will sign on Feb. 1.
Tommy hopes to be an example to other Marshallese kids, as he said, “... to follow their dream of playing a college sport or whatever passion they desire.”
More and more Marshallese students are getting involved in sports, which is good to see.
We hope that Markas Tommy will be just the first of many Marshallese to follow their dreams and take their interest to the next level.
