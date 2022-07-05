Enid Woodring Regional Airport received some good news recently concerning several projects scheduled over the next few years that will greatly improve the facility.
Woodring is receiving funding for four projects through Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission’s statewide $184 million Airport Construction Program for fiscal years 2023-2027.
The cost for the Woodring projects is more than $6 million. Another piece of good news is that the airport’s share of the projects comes to less than $500,000. The bulk of the money for OAC’s construction program — more than $127 million — comes from the federal government, with another $22.2 million in state grants. The rest is local matching funds.
Woodring’s four projects are:
• $2.7 million in funding for the 2026 fiscal year for expansion and rehabilitation of the apron along runway 13/31.
• More than $1.91 million to reconstruct runaway 13/31. Most of that money is in the 2022 fiscal year budget.
• $1.1 million in FYs 2024 and 2025 for rehabilitation of runway 17/35.
• $750,000 in FYs 2024 and 2025 for construction of a taxilane that will help the airport’s need for more hangar development.
All of these projects are worthy on their own, but we need to remember that Vance Air Force Base makes tremendous use of Woodring and its facilities, so anything that benefits Woodring also benefits Vance.
Things will be busy at Woodring for several years once construction starts. We look forward to the activity.
