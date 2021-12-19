Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Christmas spirit shown recently by RSVP and several volunteers with the Santa for Seniors program.
Last week, 37 volunteers distributed gifts to 521 area senior citizens. In addition to the gifts, area school children made cards for seniors, sang carols or teamed up to buy gifts. Large paper bags were filled with decorated crafts, cards, mini books and personalized cards for seniors receiving gifts.
RSVp has been doing Santa for Seniors for more than five years.
We think it’s a great program and does a lot to boost spirits among seniors who may feel a bit lonely during the holiday season.
Thumbs upThumbs up to setting records.
Vance Air Force Base did that Dec. 3 when eight female student pilots graduated in Class 22-03. That broke the previous record of seven women graduating with Class 17-06 in March 2017.
The 22 men in the class embraced the situation, fully supporting the class patch that was a play off the movie “Mean Girls,” including liberal amounts of pink being used.
It takes a lot to get through pilot training, and there are no shortcuts for either gender.
The women in the class were 2nd Lt. Raily Duffy, 2nd Lt. Caitlin Bitting, 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Cook, 2nd Lt. Abby deVarennes, 2nd Lt. Mary Luking, 2nd Lt. Melanie Sundahl, 2nd Lt. Mariah Waters and 2nd Lt. Kayla Wofford.
Congratulations to them and the 22 men who earned their wings. May they all have long and successful careers.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, which recently distributed more than $90,000 in grants from the Field of Interest Funds.
The grant funds come from the Ralph & Win Goley Nutrition Fund and the Sisters of Mercy Field of Interest Fund. This year, the board also approved some undesignated funds to be used specifically for nonprofits to upgrade their technology needs.
The foundation’s grant selection committee selected 18 nonprofits that serve residents of Northwest Oklahoma to receive grants. The grants totaled $90,624.29.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Enid High School football player Donovan Rieman.
An outside pass rusher, Rieman decided to accept a scholarship to attend Kansas State University and play football for the Wildcats.
Rieman also went on an official visit to Harvard, and had an offer from Yale, as well as Bucknell (Lewisburg, Pa.) and Southeast Missouri State.
That’s a pretty impressive list of schools seeking his football talents.
We wish him well as he pursues his dream.
