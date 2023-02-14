Today is election day in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. Voters have the opportunity to go to the polls to vote in municipal and school bond elections in several area towns.
Enid voters will select a new mayor and will determine who will be their Ward 1 and Ward 2 commissioners.
Voters across Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma will go to the polls to determine several school bond issues.
We say it all the time, but it is not contrite to emphasize again how much your vote matters. If you are registered to vote in these cities or school districts, you should make the time to help determine the course of your community’s future.
Of all the elections we vote in, our votes in our local and school elections count the most. Why? Because they are the closest to us and the most accountable to us.
Is the city proposing an ordinance or policy your disagree with? Your input on the matter will get more attention than any other input you have on state or national levels. Your city commissioner and mayor are visible in the community, and they have to face you out in the community.
Is your school the heart of your community? Of course it is, and that means any improvements proposed for your school have a direct impact on the viability of your community. They deserve your input, and that means they need your vote.
Local elections aren’t usually as polarizing or emotional as many state and national elections have become. Because of that, voters sometimes tend to ignore them. Please don’t.
Make it your priority today to get to your polling place and cast your vote on these local matters. The future of your community depends on you.
