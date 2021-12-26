Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Enid resident Ray Davis who recently donated the final installment of a $1 million scholarship dedicated to the memory of his late children to Enid Public School Foundation.
Funds from the foundation’s Vicki and Kevin Davis Scholarship will continue to award EHS seniors $40,000 each, or $5,000 a semester, to attend either Oklahoma State University or Northern Oklahoma College.
The scholarship is given to EHS seniors who have successfully participated in the same-named scholarship program at the University Center and are slated to attend OSU or NOC in the fall. Seniors who plan to attend a CareerTech institution also are encouraged to apply.
Funds cover any education-related expenses, such as tuition, fees, books and on-campus living expenses, going through the college bursar account.
We want to thank Ray Davis for this incredibly generous gift that is changing lives.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to caring Autry Technology Center students who recently collected 4.08 tons of food to Our Daily Bread.
One student in particular deserves praise.
Daniel Miranda, an Autry professional representative of the automotive technology program, collected the most pounds of food for the entire school.
Miranda, an Enid High School senior, spent much of his wages from his shifts at El Patio on canned goods from Walmart. He had to bring his truck to the school’s automotive tech facility three or four times to drop off all the food.
It’s awesome to see that kind of attitude this time of year.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to a Vance Air Force Base family recently recognized as the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Military Family of the Year for the U.S. Air Force for work in fostering teenagers.
Tech. Sgt. Salvador Gutierrez and his wife Eden, representing Vance Youth Programs, received the award during a ceremony Dec. 13, 2021.
Military Family of the Year recognizes military families for their contributions to the U.S., their service and whose youth have been members of a military youth center affiliated with BGCA or a traditional Boys and Girls Club.
Since applying to become foster parents in 2019, the Gutierrezes, who have three children of their own, have fostered seven teenagers.
They now lead training on how to become foster parents and have helped several families start their own fostering journeys.
This is a well-deserved honor.
