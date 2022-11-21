As we enter into the season of Thanksgiving and the rest of the Christmas holidays, we are always amazed at how generous Enid and Northwest Oklahoma are when it comes to helping those in need.
As always, there are many opportunities to make donations or help others during this season. If you are looking for a way to be of service to others, you will find no shortage of opportunities.
Hunger is an ongoing problem in our area and in our state. Since 2002, the newspaper has organized a holiday drive to raise donations to provide for the local Food for Kids program in which children in several local schools receive a bag of non-perishable food items each weekend.
The Food for Kids program provides pre-assembled food sacks to participating schools at no cost to the school or the child. The food bags contain approximately 10 different foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children over the weekend.
Each year, the News & Eagle collects anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 for the local program. For a minimum of $1 per name, readers can have their names printed on the Community Christmas Card, which appears in a holiday edition of the newspaper. This is a great program for families, church groups, civic organizations, etc. Many of these organizations collect funds to contribute and have their names on the card.
Send your check to Community Christmas Card, c/o Enid News & Eagle, PO Box 1192 or drop by our office at 227 W. Broadway.
Other organizations are seeking assistance this year. The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree project provides people an opportunity to pick a child and provide items for that child, including clothing and toys. Also, don’t forget to drop your change in the Salvation Army buckets between now and Christmas. Every little bit helps.
Toys for Tots has boxes throughout the community for their annual toy drive. It’s easy to just drop off a toy to any of the Toys for Tots location, including here at the Enid News & Eagle.
As organizations let us know of their holiday donation activities, the News & Eagle will update our readers. Also, reach out to local nursing homes, to homeless alliance organizations and to churches to find out about volunteer or donation opportunities this holiday season.
Martin Luther King Jr. said "Life’s persistent and most urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"
That is a most pertinent question during the holidays, and one that is pretty easily answered with many opportunities to give.
