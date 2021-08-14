Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Stephen Williams, who earlier this summer became Scout executive and CEO of Cimarron Council BSA.
He is in charge of a large area. Cimarron Council covers 19 counties, including Garfield County, and serves Scouts through four service areas: Enid, Ponca City, Stillwater and Woodward.
His duties include recruiting Scouts, fundraising and administrative tasks.
Williams’ top goal he said is to make Scouting a better experience for kids today than what he had when he was younger. One of his first goals is to employ part-time community executives to make sure Scouting is delivered to outlying areas.
It’s a daunting task, but we wish him well.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Talya Gross, OB nurse at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, who has done so much to help grieving parents when they have suffered through a miscarriage or stillbirth.
For 15 years, she has been the hospital’s grief, or bereavement, coordinator.
She has helped through the years to develop the hospitals plan for how they help parents though this difficult time.
Bass offers a memory box free of charge and has instituted the CuddleCot, a specially designed bassinet for the deceased infant meant to keep him or her cool in the private room while the grieving parents spend their final moments with the baby. Gross also helps the family fill out paperwork, answers questions or whatever else she can.
Thumbs up for being there in a time of need.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Northern Oklahoma College adjunct instructor Kathy Jackson, who was one of four instructors named by REpowering Schools for a 2021 Outstanding Educator award.
Jackson teaches Introduction to Wind and Wind Power Delivery Systems at Northern Oklahoma College in the Wind Energy Program.
REpowering is a 501(c)(3) organization working with educators and the renewable energy industry. The organization has partnered with EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) to sponsor the Outstanding Educator awards. Recipients are chosen based on work to engage in and provide well-rounded renewable energy education.
Congratulations to Kathy Jackson for this honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.