It’s back-to-school time. Are you ready?
Schools will be starting classes anywhere from the second week of August to the end of August. Parents are busy getting their back-to-school supplies and clothes and backpacks for kids. They’re also probably getting in that last-minute vacation before everything gets busy.
If you’re looking to save a few bucks with back-to-school items and clothes, next weekend, Aug. 5-7, is Oklahoma’s annual sales tax-free weekend. During that time frame, certain clothing and shoe purchases and other qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local sales taxes.
The holiday came about through the Oklahoma Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 861, in 2007, and is meant to help businesses and allow consumers to save money in time for back-to-school shopping trips.
Oklahoma retailers may not collect state or local sales or use tax on most shoes or clothing sold for less than $100, according to Oklahoma Tax Commission. Clothing or shoes worn primarily for athletic activity or protective use, clothing or shoe rental and accessories are not exempt from tax during this special weekend.
Be sure to shop your local merchants for your clothing and supplies.
It’s also time for motorists to start thinking about slowing down in school zones. City workers are out and about this week checking the flashing signs that warn motorists to slow down.
And, finally, the annual Feed the Neighborhood event will be coming up on Aug. 14 at both David Allen Memorial Ballpark and Stride Bank Center. This is a great opportunity for families who need it to pick up some supplies and backpack and just come together to celebrate the beginning of the school year.
So, we wish all families a great rest of the summer. We hope you can fit in some last minute summer activities and plans and that you are ready to start the school year off on a positive note.
