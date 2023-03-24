Enid residents will have their pick of events this weekend, and we encourage people to go to as many as they can.
Car fanatics will want to make sure to head to the annual Boy Scouts of America Car Show.
It will be 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Garfield County Fairgrounds. The show benefits Cimarron Council, BSA.
There will be more than 100 automobiles on display, including what probably is the last known Geronimo, which was built in 1918 in Enid, and a 1916 Monroe, which is believed to be one of 14 in the United States.
Entrants will receive door prizes. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets for a 50/50 fundraising raffle, and they must be present to win.
Scouts will be operating a concession stand, offering lunch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Pinewood Derby races will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Music also will be playing in the background throughout the day.
Admission to the car show is free, though donations are accepted. All proceeds will go toward Cimarron Council BSA.
Then, there will be the popular Red Brick Road Food Truck and Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
The event will be in the 200 block of East Maple and will feature food, fun, beer, music and art each day.
The festival will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $3 per day, plus the cost of your food and whatever else you purchase.
Saturday evening, Enid Social Justice Committee will have a “Grill and Chill” free hotdog dinner starting at 5 p.m. at Glenwood Park, 1800 E. Randolph.
In addition to these special events, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and Adventure Quest will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
We hope you get out and have some fun in Enid this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.