Enid will be the center of the baseball world starting Saturday, May 27, 2023, and continuing for the next week.
David Allen Memorial Ballpark is again hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series, with some of the top junior college baseball teams participating. Enid has been the tournament’s home since 2009.
Baseball fans from Arizona to Maryland, and points in between, will come to Enid to cheer on their favorite teams. They will fill the ballpark — and hotel rooms throughout the city — during this great time to showcase our community’s hospitality.
Six of the 10 teams will be familiar to local baseball fans, as they have been here before. The other four are making their first appearances in Enid.
Returning teams are top-seeded Heartland (Ill.) Community College, Lansing (Mich.) Community College, Madison (Wis.) College, Southeastern (Iowa) Community College, Lackawanna (Pa.) College and Frederick (Md.) Community College.
New teams are East Central (Miss.) Community College, St. John’s River (Fla.) State College, South Arkansas College and Glendale (Ariz.) Community College.
Enid has embraced the World Series as well as any community could. Each team competing here has a youth league sponsor — a team from Enid Joint Recreation Triad. The college players get treated like rock stars. We can only imagine the pride they feel when young baseball players line up to get their autographs.
In addition to the great baseball, the NJCAA Division II World Series is an economic boon for the city of Enid. It’s the busiest season for hotel room renting. Plus, fans have to eat, so they patronize local establishments. It’s great for the city to have teams staying here and spending time in our community.
But, it’s a lot of fun, too.
Action begins Saturday with four games: 10 a.m. when South Arkansas takes on Frederick; 1 p.m., with East Central against Southeastern; 4 p.m., with Lackawanna playing Glendale; and 7:15 p.m., with Madison playing St. John’s River.
According to the ballpark website, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Military personnel with an ID and children under 5 are admitted free.
Get out some during the week and enjoy some great baseball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.