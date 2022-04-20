An Enid tradition returns later this week when the 17th annual Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ takes center stage downtown.
While the centerpiece is the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s contest, there are plenty of other events to capture anyone’s attention.
For the second year, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma will have its Bacon Bash, and the public can sample the entries. Tickets are $10 at Stride Bank Center or United Way, and the public tasting will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at SBC Plaza, outside at the corner of Cherokee and Independence. Be sure to enjoy some good bacon and support United Way at the same time.
Also Friday will be the Jackson Auto Car Bash at the corner of Independence and Cherokee, and the Northwest Cornhole Association Cornhole Tournament. Proceeds from both events also will support United Way.
Local band Dually Noted will perform 6-8 p.m. Friday at SBC Plaza, and Stride Bank Center will host the Red Dirt Roadshow featuring Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada and the Departed, and Micky and the Motorcars. The concert will start at 7 p.m.
The popular OG&E KidsQ also will be held Friday outside Stride Bank Center, with young competitors turning in their entries by 6:30 p.m.
One final competition Friday will be the Jumbo Foods Steak Cookoff Association steak cookoff, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Enid Noon AMBUCS will host their barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. outside at Park and Independence under a big white tent. Proceeds will go toward the Enid Noon AMBUCS AmTryke program. You don’t want to miss the good food.
The awards ceremony for the barbecue competition will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
We want to thank everyone involved who has kept the Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ going all these years. It takes a lot of effort to put on all the events, and it couldn’t be done without so many volunteers. We also want to thank all the competitors who come to Enid for this competition.
And, we want to thank everyone who shows up to support all of the events. Without the public’s support, none of this would be possible.
