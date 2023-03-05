Thumbs up
Thumbs up to former Enid residents Jack and Mary Stark who have created a $1.5 million challenge grant for Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to fund patient care and research at the OMRF Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence.
OMRF will use the funds from the $3 million campaign to recruit a new physician-scientist to the MS Center, expand psychosocial care for its patients and grow the center’s technological infrastructure.
The Starks made the challenge grant in honor of their daughter, Kelsey D’Emilio, an Enid High School graduate who was diagnosed with MS in 2013 at age 24. Despite aggressive treatments, D’Emilio experienced rapid disease progression until finding OMRF’s MS Center of Excellence in 2017.
D’Emilio, an opera singer and chair of the Division of Music at Oklahoma Baptist University, credits Gabriel Pardo, M.D., a neurologist and neuro-ophthalmologist who has led OMRF’s MS Center since 2011, with stopping her disease progression and enabling her to have a career and a family.
MS is an autoimmune condition that affects nearly 1 million Americans. It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the insulating layer that protects nerves in the brain and spinal cord. The resulting inflammation can cause vision issues, muscle spasms, tremors and paralysis. In its most common form, the disease includes periods of stability and relapse.
To learn more about MS care at OMRF or to donate, go to www.omrf.org/ms.
Thank you to the Starks for this generous thought.
Thumbs up to Enid Public Schools for its elementary school basketball program.
The program, in place since 2018, recently completed its seasons. Glenwood girls and Garfield boys won the end-of-season tournaments.
The girls play after fall break and the boys play after winter break. After starting with six schools, the program has increased to 11, with more than 380 students participating.
During the week, students practice then have a game on Thursdays against one of the other schools.
The best part of the program is that there are no fees for any student who wants to play, and games are officiated and coached by teachers and school volunteers.
We love this program.
Thumbs upThumbs up to the Nescatunga Arts Festival, which continues to morph and grow since its start in 1969.
After some rocky times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is back this year bigger and better than ever.
Organizers are focusing on getting children more involved. The festival is expanding to three full days, and providing more rides, games and inflatables to attract more families and younger people.
This year, the Nescatunga Arts Festival will be June 3-6 in and around Percefull Field House on the campus of Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Back this year is the Sugar Show, the second annual event, during which aspiring food professionals and student chefs can display and sell their baked goods and sugar creations.
We hope to see the festival going strong for years to come.
