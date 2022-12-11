Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association, which recently donated $10,000 to be used for upkeep of the Lady Liberty, the Douglas A-26 Invader that makes its home at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
The Lady Liberty, part of the Commemorative Air Force, is a World War II combat veteran. Members of her squadron maintain the plane and contract with air shows across the region.
The idea is to keep the Lady Liberty in the public eye so that part of history won’t fade away. To do that takes money — a lot of money.
It takes more than $60,000 a year to provide maintenance and upkeep for the Lady Liberty so the donation is greatly appreciated.
Thank you to members of the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association for thinking of the Lady Liberty and making this generous donation.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Richard and Mo Anderson for their donation to Waukomis Police Department.
The Andersons recently presented WPD with a new patrol car that will be used to better serve the school district.
The police department provides security and services for Waukomis Public Schools, but needed a vehicle for its officer.
That’s where the Andersons came in. They contributed the majority of the funds for the vehicle. Also helping in the effort to get the car were the town of Waukomis Board of Trustees, Mason Hornberger, U.S. Deputy Sheriff Association and Trademark Signs.
Thumbs up to everyone for their thoughtfulness.
Thumbs upThumbs up to more generosity from the Enid community.
Debbie and Ken Purdy came to Enid in June, and after living in the Jeep for a short time they now have a permanent home here.
Insurance agent Mike Stuber and Christy Baker, executive director of RSVP of Enid, started things going.
Many local agencies, individuals and organizations, including RSVP staff and Shooters’ Lounge, helped the Purdys with their needs. Baker went through all of the couple’s needs and what resources were available to them.
Thanks to help from Heartland Lodge, the Purdys had a place to stay until they found their permanent house on East Walnut through OKCCP and E-Towne Properties.
Food, furniture and appliances for their house and clothing items and shoes were supplied by Salvation Army of Enid, Park Avenue Thrift and the Will Gungoll family. Jacksons of Enid and the Elk’s Lodge helped with repairs on their Jeep.
Once again, Enid came through to help out someone.
