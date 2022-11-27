Thumbs up
Thumbs up to the Enid organizations who provided free Thanksgiving meals to community members this year.
Salvation Army, P&T’s Bar on Independence, Our Daily Bread and First Baptist Church opened their doors Thursday and provided good food and fellowship to anyone in Enid who had no other place to go, or who just didn’t want to cook a big meal.
All of this wouldn’t be possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers who willingly donate their time to serve others, as well as those who provide money for the food or who provide the food.
It’s heartwarming to see their organizations do this year in and year out.
Thumbs up
Thumbs up to Chisholm Trail Museum in Kingfisher, which recently received national recognition for its chuck wagon festival.
American Chuck Wagon Association recently presented the museum with the award for best event of the year. Museum Executive Director Jason Harris accepted the award.
Staff members at Chisholm Trail Museum host a yearly chuck wagon gathering, but also travel the state providing living history programs at schools and participate in community events. They also help with chuck wagon events in Oklahoma and nearby states. This year, the museum is on track to engage with more than 25,000 people by demonstrating historical cooking, cowboy culture and more.
We love to see these efforts to preserve our pioneering spirit and heritage.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Northwestern Oklahoma State University junior social work major April Schultz, who has been named a Brad Henry International Scholar by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
The Alva native will spend the spring 2023 semester studying at Swansea University in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom.
The Brad Henry International Scholarship program was established by Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in June 2008. The regents provide a stipend for students selected to participate in the semester-long study or research programs affiliated with Swansea University. Recipients are selected by a committee of regents’ staff based on their academic performance, communication skills, character, and leadership, maturity and judgment.
