Thumbs up to Community Development Support Association and Our Daily Bread for working to make sure students involved in the CDSA YouthBuild program get a good lunch.
Our Daily Bread provides 25 hot meals five days a week, and someone from CDSA takes the food and brings it to CDSA.
YouthBuild gives young people an opportunity to complete their high school diploma while learning construction skills. Sadly, some of the students are facing hard times. Four are sleeping in a shelter, and one student recently was found sleeping at Government Springs Park. Many others couch surf.
YouthBuild is a great program to help young people try to better their situations.
We are glad to see CDSA and Our Daily Bread work to make sure these hard-working students get at least one hot meal a day.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Thumbs up{/span}
Thumbs up to another successful Oklahoma Mennonite Relief Sale.
The event, held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, raised about $128,000 for Mennonite Central Committee’s (MCC) mission of global relief, development and peace efforts.
The sale, held for 45 years, features handcrafted goods for sale, a variety of foods and hundreds of items auctioned off. The highlight annually is the quilt auction, with quilts going for hundreds, and even thousands, of dollars.
The People’s Choice Quilt, donated by the Ladies from the Clarita Church, sold for $4,000.
We want to congratulate organizers for the work they do, as well as those who provide the awesome food for sale and those who donate quilts and other auction items.
Of course, we also want to thank the people who attend and spend their money on this worthy event.
Thumbs upThumbs up to Margaret Moss for putting together an exhibit celebrating Jim Bray’s railroad paintings.
The exhibit was held Friday night at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. Moss was curator of the event.
Bray, who now lives in Joplin, Mo., has established an international reputation with his works in watercolor and collage. Bray, who is retired, was head of the art department at Missouri Southern State University for 12 years and taught courses in watercolor, life drawing, painting and typography. He formerly was Art Department chair at Phillips University in Enid.
Bray has won numerous awards over the years, and his paintings and collages are currently shown in Joplin, Nashville and Design 701 in Jonkoping, Sweden. His work also is included in many private collections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.