"I regard the theater as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being."
- Oscar Wilde
It’s hard to imagine Enid without Gaslight Theatre. That’s why we’re excited that Gaslight is now able to push ahead with its $1 million capital campaign to remodel and refurbish parts of the theater.
Gaslight had announced plans for some sweeping renovations back in 2019. However, we all know what happened thereafter. The pandemic problems of 2020 and reaching into 2021 meant the board had to change plans. Building materials shortages have exacerbated the challenges to the project.
But now, the campaign is back on again, and eventually the theater will see renovations of the theater space from “top to bottom and front to back.” The campaign will be done in phases, beginning with remodeling the Turpin little theater.
Having a strong and active community theater brings a sense of vibrancy and progress to our community. Community theater provides local residents a platform to express themselves without judgement.
Theater reminds us that we can see ourselves and our surroundings through new eyes. For performers, community theater becomes part of a family that supports each other.
For youths in particular, participating in community theater provides the opportunity for self-expression and to explore creativity. It also builds confidence in being able to present and speak in public.
Enid has a strong youth drama program, Gaslight Teens, which, by the way, cleaned up on this year’s Gaslight Charlie Awards. Gaslight is developing some strong teen performers who may eventually become adult community theater performers, either in Enid or elsewhere.
Enid’s Gaslight Theatre is a community treasure and deserves support. These improvements will benefit performers and audiences for decades to come.
Those wishing to pledge money or donate to the Gaslight Theatre capital campaign can contact Tiffany Harvey or any Gaslight board member through the box office at 580-234-2307 or by email at gaslight.therevival@gmail.com. More information about the campaign can be found at www.gaslighttheatre.org/the-revival.
