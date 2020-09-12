Enid has some wonderful, ongoing programs and events through organizations like Gaslight Theatre and Enid Symphony Orchestra – both of which are plugging on in a safe manner to offer high quality entertainment.
Gaslight Theatre recently released its 2020-2021 season of shows, auditions and season tickets.
The following scheduled shows will be included in season ticket purchases:
• “Rumors” by Neil Simon, directed by Tammy Berry, Sept. 11-13 and 17-19;
• “Deathtrap,” directed by Janet Jones, Oct. 16-18 and 22-24;
• “Little Women,” directed Catina Sundvall, Dec. 4-6 and 10-12;
• “Breaking Legs,” directed by Carmen Ball, April 9-11 and 15-17;
• “Green Day’s ‘American Idiot,’” directed by Jason Maly, July 23-25 and 29-31.
Gaslight also announced several special productions, which are not included in the season ticket packages:
• “Excalibur,” acted by Gaslight Teens and Children’s Theatre, directed by Charlet Ringwald, Jan. 23-24 and 30-31;
• “Savannah Sipping Society,” a dinner theatre at Stride Bank Center, directed by Carmen Ball, Feb. 12-13 and 19-20;
• “Julius Caesar,” by William Shakespeare and directed by Alex Johnson, the annual free Shakespeare in the Park production, June 25-27.
Fortunately, Gaslight is asking patrons to mask up and is sanitizing the venue prior to performances. They also are selling and offering for sale fewer tickets than they would normally sell to better enable social distancing.
Anyone wanting to act or volunteer with Gaslight will soon have opportunities for two shows: auditions for “Deathtrap” are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 8-9, and the production of “Little Women” will have auditions at 7 p.m., Oct. 4-6.
To volunteer or donate to Gaslight Theatre, visit http://www.gaslighttheatre.org. Season tickets are available online at http://www.gaslighttheatre.org/tic ket-packages.html.
Also, Enid Symphony Orchestra will present “A Tribute to Motown,” featuring Las Vegas-based quartet Spectrum, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the gazebo in Government Springs Park, with the outdoors performance giving patrons lots of room to socially distance.
Chairs will be available for ESO VIP season subscribers. All others are asked to bring their own lawn seating.
While no concessions will be sold at the event, attendees are invited to bring a picnic dinner or refreshments.
Thoughtful attendees are asked to wear a mask when not in their seating area, and to maintain social distancing throughout the event.
ESO tickets are available online at www.enidsymphony.org or at the gates, which will open at 6 p.m.
Hoorah for the arts in Enid! These well-respected institutions deserve our support.
