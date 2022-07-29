Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.