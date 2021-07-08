If you don’t think illegal marijuana grow operations are becoming a big problem in Oklahoma, the request of $4 million in federal funds to help combat these operations should convince you otherwise.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office made the request for direct appropriations through the U.S. Justice Department to allow the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs to establish a unit to combat transitional and national drug organizations that are setting up their shops in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has some of the most unrestrictive medical marijuana laws on the books, and that has made our state attractive to organized syndicates that are behind many of these illegal grow operations. They often come from China, Russia and Mexico.
Illegal grow operations are also hotbeds for other illegal activities, primarily money laundering, human trafficking, sex trafficking and labor trafficking. In one operation busted in Muskogee County, law enforcement found many Hispanic men living in deplorable conditions. They stayed in make-shift shanties without electricity or running water. Interviews with the men revealed they had not been paid, but were told they would receive a percentage of the profits.
In June alone, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics uncovered four illegal marijuana grow operations across the state. Two months ago, authorities served a search warrant on an illegal operation in Fairview. These illegal operations often set up a shell operation that appear legal, and they particularly like rural areas where they think they can hide their operations.
Most operators in the state’s medical marijuana industry are trying to do the right thing, but they are undercut by these black market distributors and are unable to compete.
We appreciate this request of this initial investment in combating this growing problem in Oklahoma, but we anticipate it will take more funds and more partnerships, plus vigilant reporting from citizens to put a stop to these illicit activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.