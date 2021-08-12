Last weekend was a busy one in Enid with a couple of really fun events that we hope many people enjoyed.
Our community hosted the annual Enid Comic Con and FLY Film Festival. Both have been held for several years and are somewhat different than many events held in Enid.
The two-day Comic Con featured panel discussions, cosplay, a video game tournament and vendors. There also were separate cosplay contests for adults and children with prizes awarded.
Special guests included cosplay professional Kari Lewis and Justin Nimmo, who played the Silver Ranger on “Power Rangers in Space.”
FLY Film Festival also was a two-day event. It featured screenings of many films, including the 2020 film “Black Wall Street Burning,” a historical piece about the Tulsa Race Massacre in the Greenwood District.
An added benefit is that these events — and many others we host — bring people here, and those people spend money here supporting our businesses and city.
We love to see the diversity of events our community can attract. Sure, we aren’t Oklahoma City or Tulsa, but we don’t have to be and we aren’t trying to be. Enid has plenty to offer people coming into town.
We often hear people complain that there’s nothing to do in Enid. Once again, this past weekend proved that tired refrain wrong.
