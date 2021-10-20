What does free speech mean to you?
Is it the right to express your opinion on Facebook? Or write a letter to the editor? Or attend a city council or school board meeting and speak your mind about an issue? Is it being able to express disagreement with what may be politically or socially popular at any given time?
Free speech is, in fact, all these things. This week is Free Speech Week, a national non-partisan celebration of First Amendment freedoms that are guaranteed to all of us in the U.S. Constitution. Designating a week as Free Speech Week urges all of us to learn about our rights and be aware of them.
Being aware of what the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees us is important. As our country becomes more divided among political, social, racial and economic lines, it’s a time to reflect on the fact that freedom of speech and expression are not owned by any particular ideology or political party, but should, in fact, be more of a unifying factor among all of us.
The U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted speech and press fairly broadly. It covers talking, writing, printing, broadcasting, the Internet and other forms of expression. It also covers symbolic speech, such as displaying flags, burning flags, wearing particular clothing, burning crosses or effigies.
- The Supreme Court has held that restrictions on speech because of its content — that is, when the government targets the speaker’s message — generally violate the First Amendment. *The government is not supposed to be able to inhibit people from criticizing or opposing government policy or law. The idea is that free expression and public debate are the basic principles of self-governance: that government cannot be trusted to decide what ideas or information “the people” should be allowed to hear.*
The government does have certain legal restrictions on speech, including defamation, inciting violence or the age-old yelling fire in a theater, obscenity, such as sexually-explicit pornography or child pornography, or making false advertising claims about a product or service. These are a few areas where the government can restrict speech.
Some are surprised to know that the Constitution’s right to free speech applies only to government — not to a private entity, such as a company or employer. And, while we have the basic right to freedom of speech and opinion, with that right comes responsibility. We have the responsibility to be civil and to be accurate in what we say. We have the responsibility to not harm others with what we say. We can be held accountable for what we say.
Even more importantly, we have the responsibility to listen. So, being aware of our freedoms and understanding the responsibilities that come with them are very much part of celebrating Free Speech Week.
* Constitutioncenter.org: “Freedom of Speech and the Press” by Geoffrey R. Stone and Eugene Volohk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.