Cherokee Strip Community Foundation recently hit a major milestone.

The foundation distributed $1.2 million to area nonprofits in 2021 — the first time the distribution amount has been above $1 million.

The foundation distributed the money from endowed funds to organizations in Northwest Oklahoma, and 18 nonprofits also received $90,625 from competitive grants.

Cherokee Strip Community Foundation distributes record $1.2 million in 2021 ENID, Okla. — The Cherokee Strip Community Foundation (CSCF) recently distributed a total of $1.2 million to area nonprofits — the first time …

Fifty area nonprofits are beneficiaries of endowments held at Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.

CSCF administers more than 275 funds that benefit organizations in 17 counties in the area.

“The job of a community foundation is to identify solutions to local issues, build relationships with high-impact nonprofits leading this work, and mobilize resources to build a better future for all community members,” CSCF Executive Director Carrie Sanders said. “Community foundations are fundamentally grant makers which support local nonprofits.”

Throughout the years, Cherokee Strip Community Foundation has been good stewards of the money entrusted to it. The foundation has done so much to provide for nonprofits.

Donors can start an endowment and designate any 501©(3) nonprofit to be the beneficiary of the earnings of that fund or add to existing endowments. The greatest benefit of these endowments is that the nonprofits will receive regular annual distributions forever, which makes facing the ups and downs of the economy and fundraising easier.

We hope anyone who wants to help out local organizations will consider Cherokee Strip Community Foundation. For more information, visit the website at www.cherokeestripcf.com or call (580) 234-3988.