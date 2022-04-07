We were saddened to see Enid Police Department have to post on Facebook reminding people they have to stop for school buses when they are loading or unloading children.
Why would people think they don’t have to stop?
Apparently, EPD has received many complaints about vehicles driving around buses that are stopped and have their flashing yellow or red lights activated. As a reminder, we want to let people know that on an undivided street vehicles traveling in both directions need to stop if the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop sign arm is extended.
Anyone caught breaking the law could be subject to a $565 fine.
We also need to remind people to slow down in school zones. Judging from the comments on EPD’s Facebook post that is a problem in Enid as well.
According to the city of Enid, it maintains 36 flashing school zone signs: 32 for Enid Public Schools; two for Pleasant Vale Elementary School; and two for Chisholm Public Schools.
EPS’ school zones are active 7-8:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. each school day, according to the city. Pleasant Vale’s are active 7:30-8:30 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Chisholm’s are active 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 2:45-3:45 p.m.
We all know children at times don’t think about safety issues, so it’s up to drivers to be extra cautious around them.
It’s also necessary that drivers follow the law. That means stopping for school buses and following school zones’ speed limits, which are 20 mph.
Be safe to avoid what could be a tragedy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.