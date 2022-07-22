Plans to create a major downtown living space are an exciting development that we certainly would hope to see come to fruition.
This past week, the members of the Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved a use review application for residential family-use housing at the old Star Tek building, located at 116 E. Randolph.
The applicant, Gary Dezarn, proposes to develop 18 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units in the building, which also previously was Enid’s Sears store back in the day.
It appears Dezarn has been doing his homework on the viability of apartments downtown, but we also know this is very early in the process.
Main Street Enid has been working toward getting more housing in the downtown district, primarily loft housing. This development, if it happens, would be a step in the right direction and would provide more vitality downtown and possibly prompt other downtown residential development as well.
More young people are interested in the downtown living experience. Modern amenities and parking facilities would be a must for such a development, so we look forward to seeing how this would be accomplished.
But, the first reaction is that this is an exciting opportunity that will take a lot of work, cooperation from the city and possibly other partnerships. We’ll keep you posted as it goes through the vetting process with the city.
