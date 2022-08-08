We are well aware of how hot and dry it is in northwest Oklahoma. These conditions alone can be dangerous, but when they are combined with fire threats, it makes it even more perilous.
We’re disturbed by reports that at least a dozen fires in Garfield, Logan and Kingfisher counties last Friday may have been started by arsonists.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said the fires are being investigated by authorities from all three counties and the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture as arson because of the close start times and the location and proximity of the fires
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious to call them and give them any information they have. In the meantime, residents should be on the lookout for suspicious activity in rural areas where these fires may occur
This isn’t something to be trivialized. Grass fires can spread quickly causing property damages and threaten lives of people, animals and livestock.
Anyone caught committing arson could face severe criminal penalties.
Thanks to local volunteer fire departments from Covington, Douglas, Pioneer, Waukomis, Breckinridge, Marshall, Drummond and Hennessey for responding to the fires.
