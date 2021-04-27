The movie-making business has been pretty good to Oklahoma over the last few years, and a proposal passed by the Oklahoma House will further incentivize movie and film production in the state.
The Oklahoma House passed a bill, the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021, that would provide up to $20 million in rebates for film production in the state. The current rebate is capped at $8 million. Under this program, the state gives a rebate of up to 35% of what the film company spends in the state and a bonus of 2% if they spend $20,000 recording music in the state.
This increase to $20 million is a reasonable investment worth making in economic development and job creation.
Millions of dollars flow into the Oklahoma economy each year through incoming film productions. These dollars are spent across the state and at a variety of businesses, including restaurants, hotels, clothing and retail stores — basically in every business category there is.
Even better than the millions spent by these productions is the local jobs created. The film incentive has created thousands of part-time and full-time jobs for Oklahoma residents, and there is growing interest in film-related jobs and film-related educational offerings in Oklahoma.
The incentive is not without its detractors. Opponents to these incentive programs call these rebates a Hollywood bailout or corporate welfare for the well-connected.
However, communities and businesses definitely get an economic boost from film-making activities. Two big projects are taking place in Oklahoma right now, including the filming of the much-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and the purchase of Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City to create a massive sound stage and studio. Recent Academy Award-winning movie “Minari” was filmed in Oklahoma.
In 2021, more than $161 million is being spent in Oklahoma, and that includes wages, goods and services. That’s a pretty good return on an $8 million investment.
Oklahoma’s film rebate program has not been out of control as it has in some other states, and it’s been a reasonable investment that has exceeded every expectation of growth. Adding to the rebate gives the industry room to continue to expand infrastructure and jobs for Oklahomans.
