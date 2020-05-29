Good for Drew Edmondson for taking a stand against Oklahoma's role as a prime breeding ground for fighting chickens.
The former Oklahoma attorney general is asking U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester to investigative allegations of trafficking and illegal possession of fighting fowl. That’s because the Muskogee-based Kuester has jurisdiction for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“The Eastern District is fraught with individuals who have been involved in the global trafficking and fighting of birds,” Edmondson said in a released statement. “It is a felony under state and federal law to buy, sell, deliver or own any bird with the intent that such bird shall engage in a cockfight, and that’s clearly what we’re seeing.”
We agree that this deserves a probe from law enforcement officers and prosecutors. Especially after The Frontier reported that our state is one of the biggest exporters of game fowl used in illegal cockfights in America, according to a national animal rights group.
Enid native Louisa McCune, executive director of the Kirkpatrick Foundation that supports a number of animal welfare causes, said she hopes law enforcement investigates the possible breeding, selling and shipping of roosters used for this “unconscionable blood sport.”
It has been 20 years since the barbaric practice of fighting chickens for fun and profit became a felony in Oklahoma. Now it is high time to crack down on the breeders raising these birds and then shipping them to Guam.
This inhumane sport needs to be stamped out and our state. Oklahoma needs to divest itself totally from this shadowy and sinister world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.