The federal immigration system is broken.
Although immigration has been a longstanding and proud part of United States history, the current tangled mess of legal and illegal, healthy and unhealthy immigration in our nation is a huge mess. The Biden Administration and Congress share the blame for an inability to tackle the issue of a failed federal immigration policy that results in new problems and new headlines every week.
One result of that failure to act on the federal level is that many states are taking the problem in their own hands and waging smaller boundary battles — largely symbolic and only marginally productive battles — to score political points with frustrated American voters.
One such example is Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt sending Oklahoma National Guard troops to Texas to join in the fight against illegal immigration across the Mexican border. The National Guard estimates the 30-day Oklahoma deployment to El Paso, Texas, will cost $825,000. That bill, ultimately, will be paid by taxpayers.
About 50 members of the Oklahoma National Guard were sent this month to Texas in support of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative to help secure the international border, which is substantially comprised of huge stretches of desolate land and riverbed. Abbott said 13 other states had joined in deploying military personnel.
Stitt explained Oklahoma’s investment in the enforcement effort in a press conference near the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas, justifying the expense as necessary to protect national and state interests and stop illegal drugs.
Frankly, the $825,000 invested in sending Oklahoma troops to Texas is a poor investment of tax dollars. If the goal is to stop illegal drug trafficking — a clearly worthy goal — those dollars would be much, much better spent on law enforcement in Oklahoma. If the goal is to protect national security, that needs to be a coordinated federal response.
Stitt’s deployment of Oklahoma Guardsmen and his press conference along the Rio Grande make good political points, but it’s a bad use of Oklahoma’s resources.
Let’s put the pressure on our congressional delegation, not expect Oklahoma Guardsmen and families to resolve this federal immigration mess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.