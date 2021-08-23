The announcement Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will hopefully help those suspicious of the vaccine to move one step closer to getting the shot.
The delta variant of COVID continues to rage through the unvaccinated populations in the United States and elsewhere in the world. Since last year, people have been getting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines under emergency use approval in the United States. FDA approval is expected in the future for those vaccines.
FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said there is hope that the FDA approval of the vaccine will now provide the additional confidence for people who have been sitting on the fence about the vaccine.
Polling has shown that millions of unvaccinated people have said that full approval would increase the likelihood that they would get the vaccine. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed that 31% of respondents would get the vaccine once FDA-approved.
This means the FDA has acquired even more scientific evidence to support the use of the Pfizer vaccine, showing that the benefits of the vaccine are greater than the risks and that the vaccines can be manufactured reliably.
There’s no doubt that the full approval for the Pfizer vaccine is a milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
But will this move the needle, so to speak, for those who have been holding out?
Let’s hope so. We know there are many who will refuse the vaccine for other reasons besides their own health outcomes. Those folks may never be convinced.
However, if the polls are correct, then millions more should willingly take the shot in the next few weeks, and that will be good news in this fight against the virus.
