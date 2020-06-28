Thumbs up to Col. Corey Simmons, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing, for preparing to relinquish his post and move on to a larger command in the Air Force with the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif.
His change of command will be 10 a.m. Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will not be a large gathering and will be live-streamed on the base Facebook page.
And we welcome Col. Tim Danielson. He is slated to assume command at Vance, coming from serving as commander of the air mobility operations group at Pope Air Force Base, N.C.
More thumbs up to the Vance Air Force Base couple seeking donations to restore and reopen Enid Trail Drive-In Theatre in a three-phase approach, beginning with the initial crowdfunding.
The donation website can be found at savethedrivein.com/enid and lists contribution options for both individuals and businesses.
We hope that individuals and businesses offer their support. Many large cities have successful drive-in theaters these days. If they can pull it off, this will be a great local project and another thing to draw people to Enid.
Drive-ins are part of American lore and have provided many of us of a certain age hours of enjoyment in years past. The Weedns deserve our support.
Last, but not least, thumbs down to not testing for the coronavirus.
At his June 20 Tulsa rally, President Donald Trump talked about finding more cases by testing more people.
“So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,’” Trump said.
After White House officials claimed the commander in chief was only joking, Trump then said, “I don’t kid.”
Whether or not it’s a joke, people won’t understand. White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly is an advocate of “flooding the system with testing, so you really get a good handle about what is going on in the community.” That sounds like a good strategy.
