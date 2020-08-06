As the number of groups signing up for Saturday's Coach-A-Kid Motorcycle Show surpass expectations, we hope that means more people signing up to be mentors for kids in need.
The Coach-A-Kid Motorcycle Show and school year kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 2126 N. Van Buren.
It’s meaningful mission is to improve academic achievement with a focus on reading and math, build self-esteem, establish positive relationships and to help children overcome negative behaviors. It’s a great cause.
John Gray, director of Coach-A-Kid for Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said the event will be held to raise awareness about the mentoring program, recruit mentors and kids in need, and to have a fun, family event celebrating motorcycles and riding.
Everyone is invited to attend the event, so we encourage anyone with a motorcycle to bring their ride to show. No registration is required and there is no fee.
A motorcycle safety program is planned by Downed Bikers Association, and Preston’s Cycle and ATV and Cycle Ward are bringing motorcycles to the show.
Kids in attendance will judge the Best Bike at the show, with a prize going to the winner.
We’d love to see the whole parking lot filled with motorcycles and motorcycle enthusiasts attending this nice family event.
Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, 605 W. Oxford, can be reached at (580) 233-7220.
